Priyanka Chopra makes pregnancy announcement: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas participated in her family show – The Jonas Brothers Family Roast – and left the famous brothers totally gobsmacked with her performance on the stage. The show is currently streaming on Netflix and features many big names including John Legend and Lilly Singh doing their bit to 'roast the Jonas brothers. During a session, when Priyanka held the mic to do the needful, she made a 'joke' that gave a lot of stress to her husband, Nick Jonas, for a few seconds.

Priyanka, quite subtly, announced told Nick 'we are expecting' that left Nick absolutely red-faced. The actor tried to troll Nick by making the big announcement. She said she and Nick are the only couple without babies in the family but they are soon going to welcome a child and that she was expecting. While Nick almost just stood up with a blank face, Priyanka instantly broke into laughter mentioning that it was a joke and one should have seen how Nick's reaction. Watch a glimpse of Priyanka's roast here:

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

During her performance, Priyanka also mentioned the age gap between her and Nick and how they were mocked for the same during their wedding in 2018. She said, “Nick and I have a 10 year age gap, yes, we do. And there are many ’90s pop culture references that he doesn’t understand and I have to explain them to him (sic).” The former Miss World then told the crowd that right after Nick taught him how to use TikTok, she taught him what a ‘successful acting career looks like’ and broke into laughter.

Meanwhile, Priyanka also dropped her surnames ‘Chopra Jonas’ from her Twitter and Instagram bios, triggering the rumours of a split between her and Nick. It is now believed that it was to promote the new Netflix show where the Jonas Brothers got roasted like never before.