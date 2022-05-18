Priyanka Chopra viral photo: Priyanka Chopra Jonas made the hearts race faster on Wednesday morning as she shared a picture of her bruised face on Instagram. The actress clicked a selfie of her severely injured face with blood dripping from her nose and lips and bloodstains all over her face. The actress looked all distressed in the photo and that glimpse simply created a stir on the internet. It was only when the fans got to read the caption of her post on Instagram that they realised how it was a picture from the sets of her film and not her photo from a real accident.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra in Graphic Shirt And Insanely Hot Shorts Turns Heads at Nick Jonas' Baseball Match

Priyanka's photo from the sets has gone viral on social media. While a section of the fans has launched posts wishing for Priyanka's speedy recovery, the other section is busy correcting the rest of the fans about the post. The rumour mills seem abuzz with the news of Priyanka meeting with an accident which is what most viewers felt when they first looked at the picture.

Check Priyanka’s viral picture of her bruised face here:

Priyanka has been shooting for her upcoming series Citadel in Los Angeles. The actress is playing an important role in the series which is directed by the Russo Brothers, Brian Kirk, and Jessica Yu. The series also stars Richard Madden, Osy Ikhile, Stanley Tucci, Olgar Fedoro, and Sara Martins.