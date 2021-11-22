Priyanka Chopra divorce rumours: Days after celebrating her first Diwali in her newly-bought home with her husband Nick Jonas, actor Priyanka Chopra has dropped her husband’s name from her Instagram profile. Now while it may or may not mean a big deal for everyone, it has definitely left her fans confused and worried. Priyanka and Nick have been married for almost three years – the couple would be celebrating their third wedding anniversary next month and this new buzz has triggered the rumours of trouble in their paradise.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Her Girl Squad Dance to Priyanka Chopra's Say Na Say Na, Internet Loves It | Watch

Reacting to the same speculations, Priyanka’s mom gave a quick comment to News18. When asked about the rumours of a split between Priyanka and Nick, her mom, Dr Madhu Chopra, said, “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.” She didn’t say anything else and that small statement doesn’t seem to have satiated the fans’ curiosity. Check Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram profile here sans ‘Chopra Jonas’ in her name: Also Read - Priyanka Chopra is a Retro Queen in a Velvet Sabyasachi Suit, Nick Jonas is in Love With Her Glam Look

Many optimistic fans have been calling it a promotional stunt for one of her new projects. The actor hasn’t specified anything on her decision of dropping both her and her husband’s surnames from her Instagram account. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse of Her Sparkling Diwali Celebrations in New LA Home With Nick Jonas, See Pics

It was earlier this month that Priyanka and Nick celebrated their first Diwali in their new home in Los Angeles. In a beautiful post that gave a glimpse of their beautiful house, Priyanka wrote, “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas. You are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali (sic).”

What do you think of the rumours?