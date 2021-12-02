London: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas once again set the couple goals as they celebrated their third wedding anniversary together in London where the former is currently shooting for her series Citadel with the Russo Brothers. The couple took to social media to share a glimpse of their cozy anniversary celebrations. While PC shared a picture of the card with ‘Found you, Married you, Keeping you’ written over it, Nick shared a quick video that showed Priyanka posing and gushing over the love of her life.Also Read - Pop Star Nick Jonas And Actress Nora Fatehi To Share Stage In Abu Dhabi, Details Inside | Watch Video

Seems like Priyanka and Nick rang in the third wedding anniversary celebrations with a cozy, romantic candle-light dinner. The couple had a lovely time together against the beautiful white feathered wall with ‘Always and Forever’ written over it, wine, roses, candles and everything dreamy. Check out Nick and Priyanka’s anniversary posts here: Also Read - Nick Jonas To Make His Bollywood Debut Soon? This Is What He Has To Say

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Also Read - Viral Video: Nick Jonas Helps Priyanka Chopra With Her Giant Coat, Fans Thank Him For Treating Her Like a Queen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

The couple recently made a stylish appearance as they walked the red carpet of the British Fashion Awards two days back. Before that, they also wished each other with a romantic picture on Thanksgiving. The picture came a few days after the internet got abuzz with the rumours of a split in their marriage which was a result of Priyanka dropping both ‘Chopra Jonas’ from her name in the bio of her social media accounts. Later though, she cleared the air by commenting on Nick’s workout post on Instagram.

Priyanka and Nick got married in dual wedding ceremonies in India in 2018. The couple first took the vows at their white wedding which was followed by a lavish Indian wedding attended by their elaborated family, and close friends. The couple threw at least four wedding receptions later and the celebrations continue to date. We wish them more love and happiness together!