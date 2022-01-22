Priyanka-Nick become parents: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now proud parents to a baby that they welcomed through surrogacy recently. The couple took to social media on Saturday to announce the news. While their fans lined up to congratulate them in the comments of their post, their celebrity friends also sent warm hugs and good wishes to the baby.Also Read - 9 Most Dazzling And Costly Wedding Rings Worn by Bollywood Actresses

Priyanka and Nick didn’t reveal the gender of the baby in their post. Their post simply read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic).” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra And Zendaya Make a Statement With Green Valentino Suit With Chic Purple Shirt: Who Wore It Better?

Priyanka and Nik got married in December 2018. The couple had expressed their wish to become parents soon. The news of them welcoming a baby comes as a surprise for fans all over the world. Our congratulations to the new parents!