Priyanka Chopra party pics: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent the New Year with her husband, Nick Jonas, on a private yacht. The actor dropped happy pictures from her cozy celebrations above the water in her latest post on Instagram. In one picture, she could be seen just lying in Nick's arms as he put a sweet peck on her forehead, while in another picture, she could be seen soaking the sun in an orange bikini.

Priyanka often shares pictures from several occasions highlighting the importance of family time. The actor has been busy with the release of her latest Hollywood film Matrix: The Resurrections, and she finally got some time off to ring in the New Year amid the blue waters, the sunset, the sprawling sky and the company of her loved ones. Check out her New Year's photo dump here:

This was Priyanka and Nick’s fourth New Year celebration together after getting married in December 2018. The couple loves to hang out with their family members and organise cozy celebrations at home with friends whenever they are together. For both Priyanka and Nick, the time that’s spent together in the presence of the loved ones is the only time that counts in life. The couple has expressed the same in many interviews in the past.

On the work front, Priyanka just wrapped up the shooting of her debut web series, Citadel, with the Russo Brothers for Amazon Prime Video. She will be flying back to India to start shooting for a Hindi film titled Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it’s based on a road trip taken by three friends. A super exciting year for Priyanka ahead… yeah?