Priyanka Chopra in Hot Yellow Bikini: Priyanka Chopra is on a bikini spree as she yet again posted a sultry picture of herself in a yellow swimwear on her Instagram handle. The actor could be seen chilling in the pool at her LA home in the sexy bikini flaunting her toned legs. Priyanka shared two pictures of her enjoying pool time with a funny caption. Check out his post by the actor:

Reports: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas's Baby Girl's Name Revealed ! This Is What It Means - Watch Video

Nick Jonas Bowled Over by Priyanka’s Hot Bikini Pics!

Nick Jonas Bowled Over by Priyanka's Hot Bikini Pics!

Priyanka captioned her post as, "Instagram vs reality 😆📸- @cavanaughjames" Her husband Nick Jonas reacted to the post and wrote, "Damn 🔥". Fans also reacted to Priyanka's pictures as one user wrote, "Desi girllllll🔥😍" Another fan commented, "They're both so cute! ❤️ and that smile! 😍" Check out the reactions:

Priyanka Loves 90s Nostalgia at Poolside!

Earlier the desi girl had posted a picture of her in a black bikini at the poolside which went viral. She posted a few videos as well where 90s songs were being played. The Matrix Resurrections star captioned her post as, “When u get a few unexpected hours of self care💆‍♀️❤️ Sound ON!! 🔊 Can u recognise the songs I’m listening to? Share in comments. #90smusic #desigirl #sunshine #poolday”

On the work front, Priyanka gears up for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She will also be seen in Citadel, It’s All Coming Back To Me, and Ending Things.

