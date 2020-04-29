Actor Priyanka Chopra, who has worked with Irrfan Khan in Vishal Bhardwaj’s 7 Khoon Maaf, has paid last respect to the legendary actor. Sharing a picture from the film, she says that the world will always remember his legacy. She further added that he fought the battle against the cancer like a warrior. She captioned it, “The world will always remember your legacy #irrfankhan . You fought like a warrior.. Rest in peace my friend.. My condolences to the family.” (sic) Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Ex-Manager's Twitter Timeline Gives us Glimpse of His Last Few Hours Before Demise

Apart from Priyanka, Ranveer Singh too paid his condolence to the national award-winning actor with a heart-warming picture where they can be seen indulged in a conversation as they hug each other. He accompanied a broken heart emoji with the picture.

Though, Bollywood fraternity was not seen during his last rites, director-writer Vishal Bhardwaj and Tigmanshu Dhulia reached the hospital to pay their last respects.

The Angrezi Medium actor passed away on Wednesday morning (April 29) in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital due to neuroneuroendocrine tumour at 53. He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday (April 28) after he suffered from colon infection but his health deteriorated and he stopped responding to medicines.

The actor’s last rites were held in Mumbai’s Versova burial ground, at 3 pm on Wednesday. An official statement from his spokesperson reads, “Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong in this loss”.

The actor is known for his work in international films such as Slumdog Millionaire, A Mighty Heart, Jurassic World, Life of Pi and The Amazing Spider-Man. His some of the commercial hits include Piku, The Lunchbox, Hindi Medium. He turned a producer in 2017 with Qarib Qarib Singlle along with wife Sutapa.