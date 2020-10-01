Actor Priyanka Chopra wrote a powerful note on the barbaric killing of a 19-year-old girl who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras a few days back. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday morning to express disgust and pain over the incident that has once again raised concerns about the safety of women in the country, especially in Yogi Adityanath-led UP. The girl succumbed to her injuries and was cremated by the police without the permission of her family who was reportedly locked in their house and not allowed to see the girl for the one last time. Asking some pertinent questions, Priyanka wrote about longing for the time when women are free to live without the threat of being sexually abused. Also Read - Amid Hathras Gangrape Uproar, 20-year-old Man Rapes 8-year-old Neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh

Her post read, "The disrespect and abuse, The frustration and anger, The Sadness and helplessness, These emotions replay on loop. All they cry out is inhuman, barbaric… why? Again and again and again… Always the women Always the young girls Rape after rape after rape… We cry, they cry, and yet, no one hears the screams. Why the hate? Are the parents raising boys listening? Is the law mute to the screams? How many more Nirbhaya? How many more years?"(sic)

Priyanka Chopra has been a significant celebrity voice when it comes to speaking of women empowerment and ending gender-based crimes. The actor is a Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2016. She has also been highlighting the small-time businesses run by women all over the world to promote women in leadership positions.