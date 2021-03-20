Actor Priyanka Chopra talked about the initial phase when Nick Jonas and she connected with each other in her interview with Oprah Winfrey for an upcoming episode of the talk show Super Soul. PeeCee revealed that she was apprehensive about dating the 28-year-old singer because of the age difference. She said, “I did really judge the book by its cover. I honestly didn’t take it very seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35 and I want to get married and I want to have kids. He is in his 20s… I don’t know if that’s something he would want to do. I did that to myself for a while till I actually went out with him.” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Speaks on Religion, And Faith in 'Higher Power' in Oprah Winfrey's Interview

However, meeting Nick Jonas in person changed everything for her. She said, "Nothing surprised me more than you know him. He's such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams… you know. Such a true partnership he offers me everything that we do together."

Priyanka said that her relationship with Nick is a reflection of how her parents build a life together. "I truly believe that my mom manifested him because that was her marriage. She had a marriage of partnership. They worked together, they lived together, they built a home together, they built a life together in equal partnership. And I saw that growing up. And I am just amazed that I found exactly what I grew up with, with Nick. I just kind of swept. I let it happen", she said.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka and Nick met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017. Following the party, Nick Jonas reached out to Priyanka on Twitter and the rest is just history. Months later, they met at the Met Gala in May 2018 and weeks later, they clicked their first picture together at a baseball match in Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles. The couple had a fairytale wedding in December 2018.