In 2018, when Priyanka Chopra was celebrating her birthday with then-boyfriend-now-husband Nick Jonas, the American musician popped the question to her and she said 'yes'. Later, in December that year, the two got married in a lavish dual-wedding at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan. On July 19, 2020 (July 20, as per Indian time), PeeCee reminisced the same moment and took to social media to share her excitement.

The actor posted a beautiful mirror selfie with her husband and wrote a note alongside. She mentioned how the day she said 'yes' to Nick changed everything for her and she has been saying 'yes' to all the pretty things in her life ever since. The actor also revealed that this birthday weekend remained special for her and Nick and she feels like the happiest girl in the world. The caption on her post read, "To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas" (sic)

Her loving husband commented on the Instagram post and wrote that he’s thankful for her. His comment read, “Thank you for saying yes. I love you beautiful. ❤️” (sic)

Priyanka and Nick make one of the most popular and loved couples in the world. Their chemistry is visible in the pictures they put up on social media and their appearances at various events together. The duo started dating around a year back before deciding on to get married. Nick and Priyanka make everything about marriages look special and lovelier than imagination. What do you think?