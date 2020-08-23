Actor Priyanka Chopra remembered her father Dr Ashok Chopra on his 70th birth anniversary. The actor took to Instagram to share a throwback video in which Dr Chopra could be seen accepting a film award on behalf of his daughter. “I dedicate this award to those artists who come from small towns. They believe in God and they believe in themselves, and by their mere grit, determination, and talent, they make their mark. God bless you, Priyanka,” he said in his speech. Also Read - Eid al-Adha 2020: From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Celebrities Flood Internet With Eid Wishes

Priyanka reminisced the same time and posted the video with a caption that read: "My forever cheerleader. You would have been 70 today. Miss you dad. ❤️" (sic)

Priyanka’s father died of cancer in the year 2013. The actor shared a close bond with him and even got a tattoo in his handwriting that read, “Daddy’s Li’l Girl’. Earlier, Priyanka took to Instagram to make a Father’s Day special post and shared some throwback photos of Dr Chopra from his young days.

The former Miss World has been living away from her mom Dr Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra in LA. PC’s husband Nick Jonas also dedicated a post to her recently in which he shared his ‘most loved’ picture of the actor on Instagram. Nick and Priyanka never fail to give couple-goals to their fans!