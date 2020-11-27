Bollywood actor and global icon Priyanka Chopra recalled her Padma Shri win with a heart-warming post. Sharing the throwback pictures from the day, she shared that the photos bring back ‘incredible memories’ as it was a ‘definitely personal achievement’ for her but the fourth highest civilian award gave ‘joy and pride’ to her family. She further added that ‘with military background’, she can’t explain what an honour of this stature meant to her and her family. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Blink-And-Miss Appearance in Teaser of Netflix' Movie We Can Be Heroes

She said that though her whole family was present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, she missed her father, who was a big part of her journey. She wrote, "When I look at these pictures and think back to that day I was conferred the Padma Shri – the fourth highest civilian award in India, it brings back so many incredible memories. While it was definitely a personal achievement for me, what made it so special was seeing the joy and pride it gave my family."

“With our military background, I can’t even explain what a honour of this stature meant to me and my family. My Nani (grandmother), Bade Papa (eldest uncle), my mom, brother and my masis and mami (aunts) joined me that day and they were beyond thrilled to be at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan (the residence of the President) for the ceremony. Bade Papa came in uniform and looking at him as he stood beaming with pride, I truly understood what a moment it was for all of us. The only thing missing was my dad… even though he wasn’t physically there, I carried him with me. He was and is a big part of my journey”, she added.

In April 2016, Priyanka received the prestigious Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour by President Pranab Mukherjee at an event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.