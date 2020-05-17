Cannes International Film Festival 2020 has been cancelled this year due to the outbreak of the pandemic across the world and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas can’t help but reminisce her first Cannes memory. In her latest post on Instagram, the actor posted a short clip from her debut appearance at one of the most celebrated film festivals in the world. Priyanka walked the red carpet at the French Riviera with her husband Nick Jonas to represent luxury jewellery brand Chopard. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra 'Dances Into The Weekend' as She Happily Grooves to 'Get Your Freak on' in Throwback Video | Watch

For her first appearance, she wore a glittery ombre gown by international designer Roberto Cavalli and teamed it up with a pair of giant silver earrings by Chopard. Her next appearance was in a Georges Hoebieka bridal tulle gown that she matched with Nick’s white suit. Together, the couple created some stunning scenes while posing in front of the photographers at the red carpet. Priyanka looked no less than a bride in her pristine white ensemble as the couple attended the premiere of Les Plus Belles Annees D’Une Vie. While sharing the clip of her memories on Instagram, PC wrote, “This time time last year. My first Cannes. ❤️ @nickjonas” (sic) Also Read - How Priyanka Chopra Wearing a Designer Mask Symbolises Classism: Turning an Essential Item Into a Fashion Product

Most big events this year have been cancelled due to the growing pandemic. The news of Cannes cancellation this year was confirmed by the Festival director of the event, Thierry Frémaux who talked to Screen Daily and said, “Under the circumstances, a physical edition of Cannes 2020 is hard to envisage, so we’ll have to do something different. A ‘festival’ is a collective party, a spectacle that brings together an audience in a given location, in this case on the Croisette, in the presence of thousands of people. Everyone understands that that’s impossible this year.”

From India, the celebrities that regularly seen at the Cannes Film Festivals are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Last year, actor Hina Khan also walked the prestigious red carpet to represent her film.