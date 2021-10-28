London: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often give their fans couple goals and there is no denying it. Recently, Nick concluded his Remember tour at the Hollywood Bowl in California, a top venue for live concerts. PeeCee took to Instagram to cheer for her husband and penned down a note stating that she is proud of Nick.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Swims With Fishes, Explores 'Glorious Underwater Creations of God' With Citadel Team

She shared a selfie with Nick, and a photo of him with his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. She also congratulated them on completing the tour. She wrote, “So proud of you @nickjonas The goal is the Bowl! And you did it. Congratulations on the wrap of the Remember this tour! @jonasbrothers @joejonas @kevinjonas (sic).” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra Files FIR Against Interior Designer Who Duped Her

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)



On September 16, Nick Jonas celebrated his 29th birthday and Priyanka travelled from London to Los Angeles to be with her husband for the special day. Priyanka shared a heartfelt note along with a mushy picture with Nick, and wrote, “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you (sic).” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Day to Date Night Makeup Routine is Super Easy And Quick| Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix: Resurrections, Citadel, and Text For You. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif.