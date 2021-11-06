Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband and star Nick Jonas shared a slew of pictures from the glittering Diwali celebration at their new abode in Los Angeles. PeeCee gave a sneak peek of their lavish Diwali bash. The actor shared inside pictures of her stunning new house and wrote a heartfelt note for the friends who attended the bash.Also Read - Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya And Navya Naveli Strikes a Pose For Diwali Celebration With Jaya And Amitabh Bachchan

Both Priyanka and Nick opted for traditional outfits for the festivities. Priyanka looked ethereal in a white lehenga from the shelves of designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock's label. Nick looked dapper in a kurta and pyjama set by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Priyanka along with pictures and videos wrote, "Our first diwali in our first home together ❤️🪔✨ This one will always be special Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You're my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home."

She further wrote, “And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas You are what dreams are made of. I love you My heart is so grateful and full❤️ Happy Diwali 🪔.”

Priyanka’s lehenga came with a stunning blouse, tassel-adorned double hems, and intricate embroidery. She teamed her lehenga with a dupatta which had zari work, patti borders and sequinned patterns.

Check out the pictures here:

On Diwali morning, Priyanka and Nick were seen performing Lakshmi Puja, while in another picture Nick was seen lighting a lamp in the plate of the aarti. The actor wore a simple yet classy yellow saree. She captioned it as, “या देवी सर्वभूतेषु लक्ष्मी रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali”.

Earlier, Priyanka shared a picture of herself in which she was seen wearing a lehenga. Priyanka wished Diwali with the picture. She is wearing a golden and beige coloured lehenga. Along with this, mirror work choli and floral printed dupatta have been taken.