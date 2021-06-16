Los Angeles: Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to wish her mother Madhu Chopra On her birthday. The White Tiger actor shared an excerpt from her autobiography Unfinished in the overwhelming video she shared on the photo-sharing platform. She expressed her admiration for her mother calling her impossibly glamourous and best dressed. “My mother was a combination of intellect and allure. As she would get ready to meet guests I would study her carefully applying her makeup, creams, and perfumes and then getting dressed for the evening. Her wardrobe was all color – chiffon saris in floral prints hot pinks, bright oranges, deep reds, golden yellows, Her long, dark hair hung to her waist, and she usually wore it down in a braid or in a bun at the nape of her neck. I loved watching her put on her makeup -kajal to line her eyes, lipstick, and always a red bindi in the center of her forehead. I longed to be like her someday: elegant, eloquent, impeccably dressed, impossibly glamorous. She exuded quiet confidence and total competence-which, together with her natural sense of style, made her magnetic. Whether she was dressed in a French chiffon sari for work or in a pair of white bell-bottoms and big sunglasses on vacation, she was the epitome of beauty in my eyes,” her post read. Also Read - Nick Jonas Misses Priyanka Chopra, Drops Image of Her Looking Gorgeous in Saree | Viral Post

She captioned her heartfelt post with a sweet message which read, "Happy birthday mom. Missing our ritual of celebrating your special day together. Love you loads… see you real soon @drmadhuakhourichopra."

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra's husband and famous singer Nick Jonas also dedicated a post to his mother-in-law calling her Incredible. "Happy birthday to my incredible mother-in-law @madhumalati," he wrote with a cute picture of the two of them.

Last month, her mother hit the headlines for her tweet on Priyanka and Deepika Padukone. It was when priyanka was compared to her Bajirao Mastani co-star Deepika Padukone, for a similar pose in a Snug black dress striking a resemblance between the two. A tabloid shared pictures of the two actors and asked everyone who wore the outfit better. Reacting to it, Madhu wrote, “Only a blind will think they are wearing the same outfit. Besides Pri always carries Haute couture better.”

A comment read, “Aunty is so embarrassing.” to which Madhu Chopra came up with a witty reply to the fan and wrote, “Stating facts is not embarrassing.”