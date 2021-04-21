London: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a lovely picture of herself posing with her husband Nick Jonas to express just how much she is missing him. The former Miss World is currently in London due to work commitment while Nick is reportedly in the US talking about his new single Spaceman. ‘ Also Read - Mothers Putting Other Mothers Down! Chhavi Mittal Gives Back to Troll Who Judged Her For Being 'Working Mother'

On a Wednesday evening (in India), PC took to Instagram to share a never-seen-before throwback image of Nick looking into her eyes as she flashes her million-dollar smile and posed right in the middle of what looks like a stunning garden with huge trees, and fairy lights in the background. Priyanka simply wrote, "Miss you so much my ❤️" in the post and her fans just went all awww…

Priyanka and Nick spend a lot of time away from each other due to their work. However, as Nick revealed in his last interview with People magazine a week back, whenever they are together, they make sure to compensate for all the lost time.

The couple got married in 2018 in a lavish dual wedding ceremony in India. It was both a white wedding and a grand Punjabi wedding ceremony where both sides of the families participated and had fun. Priyanka and Nick are likely to team up together while presenting at the 93rd Academy Awards next week. They announced the nominations’ list last month and definitely stole the show with their chemistry.