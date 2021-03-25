Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback photo of her clad in a bikini as she flaunts her enviable curves. In the viral picture, she can be seen donning a white bikini top and a pair of white pants. She looks straight into the camera and flaunts her million-dollar smile. The photo was taken during the early days of her career in the Indian film industry. She captioned it, “Shy? Never heard of her #TBT #BindisAndBikinis.” Also Read - Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu Play Holi Together, She Calls Them 'Jaanki' | Watch Viral Video

PeeCee glammed up with minimal makeup, bindi nicely placed on her forehead, and a dash of glossy lipstick. The photo is going viral on social media and many fans commented with a smiley, heart, and fire emoticons. Also Read - Ranveer Singh Can't Stop Gazing At Wife Deepika Padukone, She Calls Him 'Too Handsome'

Check Out The Photo Here:



Recently, Priyanka appeared on the talk show ‘Super Soul’ hosted by Oprah Winfrey. In her candid chat, she revealed some of the shocking incidents in her two decades-long cinematic journey. A similar incident she also mentioned in her memoir ‘Unfinished’. The star revealed that during the beginning of her career, she had bagged a big Bollywood film in which she was required to perform on a seductive song and was supposed to take off her clothes slowly.

In the book, she mentioned, “The director suggested me to speak to my stylist, so I called him and briefly explained the situation, then passed on the phone to the director. Standing right in front of me, the director said: “Jo bhi ho, chaddiyyan dikhni chahiyen. Nahi toh log picture kyun dekhne aayenge? (whatever happens, panties should be seen. Otherwise, why would people come to watch the movie?)”

Opening up about the same, she said during the interview, “My regret with that incident is that I never said anything to the filmmaker. I was so scared. I was new in the entertainment business and girls are always told that ‘you don’t want to get a reputation of being hard to work with.’ So I worked within the system.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently busy shooting for Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling. She is also a part of Matrix 4 and a film based on Maa Anand Sheela.