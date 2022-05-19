Priyanka Chopra on Jee Le Zara And Parenting: Actor Priyanka Chopra recently opened up on her next movie Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The actor spoke about her bonding with Alia and Katrina. Priyanka also expressed her views on parenting in today’s scary world while speaking to Deadline Hollywood. Check out this post by PC on her Instagram handle expressing her excitement over Jee Le Zaraa:Also Read - Alia Bhatt is Nervous as She Begins Shoot of First Hollywood Project: ‘Feels Like Newcomer’

PC Hails Women Standing For Each Other

Priyanka told in her interview that early 2000s were patriarchal in Bollywood and how women would be pitted against each other. Pointing out the changing times the actor stated, “Whether it’s Bollywood or in America, what I’ve experienced is women standing up for women. I’m doing a movie in India now with two of the top actresses in the country, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and the three of us decided we wanted to do a movie together and partner together to produce it.” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra in Graphic Shirt And Insanely Hot Shorts Turns Heads at Nick Jonas' Baseball Match

Priyanka on Parenting in a Fractured World

The actor who is also a mom to Malti Marie Chopra said, “I’m sure all of us are thinking right now, you know, you take one turn and see the world going to destruction, you take another turn and you see the world going to destruction all over again. It’s a scary place to raise children and to think about a future.”



Speaking about her Bollywood innings, PC said, “I took on many parts which were female driven. I took on movies that were solely on my shoulders because it was very uncomfortable to have to be the flavor of the season and then not get cast. So, it defines me taking on movies that didn’t necessarily always have the big male leads and it made my career very much my own.”

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Jee Le Zaraa is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film is co-written by Zoya, Farhan and Reema.

