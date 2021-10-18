Priyanka Chopra scuba diving pictures: Actor Priyanka Chopra finally took out some time for herself and dived deep into the ocean to bust some stress. The actor has been shooting for her debut web series Citadel with The Russo Brothers and on Sunday, she found some me-time with the crew of her film and her brother-in-law Franklin Jonas. Priyanka shared a few glimpses of her heavenly experience as she snorkeled in the deep sea and swam amid fishes.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra Files FIR Against Interior Designer Who Duped Her

Priyanka could be seen posing in her scuba diving gear in the pictures that she shared on Instagram, also giving a glimpse of the beautiful underwater life. PC, as she is popularly called, got a thumbs up from her cousin Parineeti Chopra who also recently explored the underwater life in the Maldives and wrote about how it was an experience of a lifetime that made her feel extremely humble in life and absolutely stressfree.

Priyanka's caption on the post read, "There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh ,Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you're here! (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Parineeti’s comment on the post read, “Yayyy. So happy you’re joining the wild side.”

Priyanka has been shooting for Citadel in Valencia, Spain. The spy series, executive produced by The Russo Brothers, will release on Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Game of Thrones fame actor Richard Madden. Apart from this, PC also has a rom-com titled Text For You in her pipeline and Matrix 4. She is also working on a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and a Hindi film on friendship and women’s road trip titled Jee Le Zara.