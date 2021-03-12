After the bombshell tell-all interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, American talk show host Oprah Winfrey is all set to interview global star, Priyanka Chopra. The interview will premiere on March 20 on discovery plus as a part of Oprah’s new series, Super Soul. The makers of Super Soul released a promo on Friday featuring Priyanka having an intimate conversation with Oprah. In the promo, the host asks Priyanka where she and her husband Nick Jonas hope to have a family one day. Also Read - Prince William Says Royals 'Not Racist Family'; First Reaction After Meghan's Oprah Interview

The promotional video begins with Oprah saying, “I just love being able to have thought-provoking, heart-expanding talks with people who inspire us all – to think about the deeper meaning of life, and that’s why I am thrilled to announce Super Soul, has a brand new home on Discovery Plus- an exciting new season of interviews.” Also Read - Buckingham Palace Tries To Keep Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Interview Fallout Private

For many of you who don’t know, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won many hearts over her debut appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show. On her first appearance, she talked about Indian cultures, her relationship, living with the family, and tied a saree on the talk show host. The second time, she made an appearance on the show was with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and spoke about living with in-laws and working after marriage. Watch Aishwarya’s interview here.

Apart from Priyanka, the show will also feature thought leaders, spiritual leaders, celebrities, authors such as luminaries Cicely Tyson, Sharon Stone, Julianna Margulies, Martha Beck, Jon Meacham, and Chip & Joanna Gaines.

Meanwhile, Oprah has been headlining the news for her explosive interview with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who spoke in length about their shocking exit from the royal family and what led to their decision. Meghan made many revelations about the institution’s concerns about the colour of the skin of her son followed by contemplating suicide during her first pregnancy.