Actor Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, actor Meera Chopra, made her fashionable debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. For her outing at the event, the actor sported Christophe Guillarme, Malaand Kinnaryofficial, Sophie Couture and Nikhil Thampi. The actor attended the 75th edition of the festival to unveil the first look of her film Safed. In a recent interview, the actor talked about her outing at the festival and how extra attention is given to fashion over cinema.Also Read - Disha Patani Raises Temperature In A Red Hot Strappy Dress, Checkout Her Most Bold And Sensual Pictures Here

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Meera said, “Going to the festival was actually an overwhelming feeling because I didn’t just go with some liquor brand, or just to walk the red carpet for nothing. I know there were a lot of people who were doing that. But I went there to promote my film, Safed, by launching the poster.” Also Read - Deepika Padukone is the Real Cannes Queen in Black and Gold Gown With Dramatic Shoulder Capes – Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra)



Further in the conversation, Chopra talked about how the whole exercise of ‘getting dressed, getting your pictures clicked, giving it out on your social media, has become cumbersome and tiresome.’ She says, “I don’t know what purpose it serves.” Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Twirls and Shines in Richard Quinn's Floral Exquisite Gown, Fans Say 'Disney Princess Arrived'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra)



Chopra says for her it was more about connecting with people passionate about cinema, and business. “The spotlight should always be on work more. But because of this madness, everything boils down to what kind of design and brand you are wearing? It is a very shallow way of thinking,” Chopra told the publication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra)

Going forward in the interview, Chopra revealed that it was a hard task to source clothes for red carpet appearances. “When I was sourcing clothes for my festival. I had a hard time because most of the Indian designers wanted to give clothes to Deepika Padukone, or want to close a bigger celebrity,” adding, “Fashion becomes a key element. You want to put your best foot forward, and don’t want to go wrong anywhere… There is a lot of pressure. I was anxious and I could not sleep for three or four nights when I was sourcing my clothes because I had this pressure on my head.”