Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas keep giving us couple goals every now and then with their adorable PDA on social media. Recently, the 'desi girl' went live for her fans and was caught completely miffed after Nick and his dog dropped utensils in the kitchen and it is all wives ever! The actor was indulged in some conversation with her fans when hubby Nick dropped some utensils making sounds in the background and her reaction is just epic.

In the video, she can be seen clad in a turtle neck blue top teamed up with minimal makeup and hair kept open.

The video has surfaced on the internet and is going insanely viral.

Watch the video here:



Earlier, talking about Nick during the interview with Harper Bazaar, she said, “My life has always been pretty musical, and now with Nick, it’s completely musical. I decided to date him after seeing the video for ‘Close,’ where his shirt comes off. So that song is my favorite.”

They both got married after several months of dating in December 2018. They got married in a grand ceremony in Jodhpur, India and it was one of the biggest celebrity weddings in the world where even Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen on screen in The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim among many others.

She will next be seen in The White Tiger, the Netflix movie co-starring Rajkummar Rao and based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. The novel won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008. The film is produced by Netflix in association with Mukul Deora.