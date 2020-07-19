Actor Priyanka Chopra and her musician husband Nick Jonas are one of the most popular celebrity couples in the world. The two share a lovely bond and keep entertaining their fans by giving them a glimpse into their mega empire on social media. While PeeCee is a former beauty queen, a reigning Bollywood diva, and the first Indian to have spearheaded a TV series in the West, Nick is the popular member of the Jonas Brothers band and someone who has enjoyed terrific stardom most of his life. Both of them are the masters of their craft and when they combine their forces together, they become a stellar couple with a collective net worth of approx Rs 734 crore, as reported by GQ India in March this year. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Timeline of How PeeCee And Nick Jonas' Love Story Unfolded

As per Forbes India's 2019 Celebrity 100 list, Priyanka's annual earning is Rs 23.4 crore that includes her brand endorsements, film deals, event appearances, social media posts, and the money from her production house Purple Pebble Productions.

It is believed that the desi Girl of Bollywood gets close to around Rs 12 crore for a film. The charges are different when she works in the West as it was reported that she received around Rs 4-5 crore for each episode in ABC's Quantico and the show ran for three consecutive seasons. Her red carpet appearances, when she walks to represent a jewellery brand or a clothing label, are counted as extra earnings and so does her spearheading a panel discussion or a public forum.

Priyanka is believed to be charging close to Rs 1.92 crore for a promotional Instagram post. So far, as reported by GQ India, she is the second-most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram after cricketer Virat Kohli.

As per a report published in the CelebrityNetWorth.com, the round off of Priyanka’s total net worth is a whopping Rs 367 crore out of which she also contributes in huge numbers to various charity organisations including her own The Priyanka Chopra Foundation For Health and Education.