Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a proud post while sharing the cover of an international Vogue magazine that featured the US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The actor wrote an appreciatory note for Harris encouraging the fellow woman of colour for her achievement and the future plans. Also Read - 'No Fixed Penalty Notices Were Issued': Priyanka Chopra Issues Statement Denying Any Breach of COVID-19 Rules in The UK

Priyanka was the first Indian woman to feature on the cover of Vogue America and the legacy continues with Kamala Harris. In her post made on Sunday evening, the actor mentioned how this is the first time that the US will see a woman leader while India has witnessed many powerful female leaders in the past already. A part of her post read, “And could there be anything more special, as the VP Elect put it, than the fact that little girls will only know a world where a woman is the Vice President of the US. Coming from India, a country (like many others around the world) that has had several female leaders, it’s hard to believe that this is the US’ first! But it surely won’t be the last!” (sic) Also Read - From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Amitabh Bachchan And Kareena Kapoor, How Bollywood Celebs Rang in New Year 2021

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden will be taking over their elected positions later this month. Their victory is being seen as the surety of absolute democracy, equality, growth, and positivity at the world level.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming romantic movie titled Text For You that also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. Directed by Jim Strouse, it’s an English remake of the German movie titled SMS Fur Dich which was originally based on Sofie Cramer’s novel.