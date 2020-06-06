Veteran producer Anil Suri passed away from COVID-19 on Thursday. The producer was 77 when he took his last breath. His brother and producer Rajiv Suri confirmed the news of his death and revealed that he developed a fever on June 2 and his health deteriorated the next day when he started experiencing breathlessness. Also Read - Casting Director Krish Kapur Dies at 28 Due to Brain Hemorrhage in Mumbai; Rhea Chakraborty Mourns

News agency PTI quoted Rajiv saying that his brother was denied a bed at both the Lilavati and the Hinduja hospitals. He added that Anil was then taken an Advanced Multispeciality Hospital on Wednesday night where he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The producer said the doctors put his brother on a ventilator the next day and he died around 7 pm.

The last rites of Anil were heald on Friday morning at the Oshiwara cremation ground in the presence of the four family members. They were all made to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Anil had produced films like Karmayogi and Raaj Tilak that featured Raaj Kumar and Rekha. He is survived by his wife and two kids.

May his soul rest in peace!