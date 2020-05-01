The CEO of the Film and Television Producers Guild, Kulmeet Makkar, passed away on Friday morning due to a heart attack in Himachal Pradesh. Makkar was a loved personality in the industry circuit and was friends with various producers and filmmakers including Karan Johar and Hansal Mehta among others. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Karan Johar Pens Heartbreaking Note, Says, 'His Legacy Will Live On'

Makkar was stuck in Dharamshala since lockdown was announced and has been spending his days there due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Makkar had reportedly spent over three decades in the industry working for the Producers Guild Association.

Karan Johar paid tribute to Makkar on social media and wrote how he dedicated his life to the industry and worked towards its growth. His post read, "Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India….relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement… you left us too soon…We will miss you and always Remember you fondly…. Rest in peace my friend…" (sic)

The President of IFTDA, Ashoke Pandit, also mourned the dmeise of Kulmeet Makkar and tweeted, "Sad to know about the sudden demise of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO- The Film and Television Producers Guild of India due to massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal). Will miss you #Kulmeet. Heartfelt condolences to d family. ॐ शान्ति ! Folded hands" (sic)

May his soul rest in peace!