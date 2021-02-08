The season of love begins as valentine’s day is around the corner. The second week of February is a season of romance especially for Gen Z. Our Bollywood is the second name of love and romance. In every typical Bollywood romantic movie, there is always a cheesy proposal which gives us goosebumps and makes us go ‘AWW’. As most of our lovers know, February 8 is celebrated as propose day.

If you guys need some tips to propose to your brown girl exactly the way she dreamed of, so what could be better than our full Bollywood filmy styles of proposals. But girls don’t be dependent on your guys this time, step forward, go make a move and break all the stereotypes.

Let’s recall our Bollywood proposals to get a lead on this propose day.

Yeh Jawaani hai deewani:

Ask a teenage brown girl what’s her favourite romantic movie out of all and her answer will be ‘YJHD’ where Bunny was totally different from Naina but still came back to her and left all of his future plannings just to live in the moment with his nerdy girl. This shows that what’s meant for you will always come back to you no matter what holds you back and our new trending slang that most of our friends say to us ”if you guys are meant to be, it will happen.”

Dilwale dulhaniya lejayenge:

Mustard fields always and always remind us of ‘DDLJ’. This movie has the best and famous 90s proposal which is still on a lead till now and it is never gonna be too old to try. Raj and Simran is like Romeo and Juliet for us. This proposal is never gonna die even after a century. Raj proposed Simran in mustard fields is iconic.

Jaane tu ya jaane na:

This movie literally proved that ‘every love story begins with friendship’. You can not forget the way Jai came on a horse to propose his best friend Aditi after realising his love. This guy literally broke down all the rules not only of love but also of Airport just like ‘ROSS’ did from our favourite show ”FRIENDS”.

Cocktail:

This has a bit different storyline as compared to our typical Bollywood. But through this movie we realized, there can be many ‘VERONICAS’ in our life but there will always be only one ‘MEERA’. Gautam flew back all the way to India just to tell her love that how he feels is my personal favourite.

Wake up SID:

Last but not the least ‘wake up SID’ which changed the whole mindset of our nation. Girls can be equal to guys not only in sports and other things but also when it comes to proposing to their loved ones. Girls know very well how to get what they want. Why should only guys make the first move? Aisha proved everyone wrong and broke the stereotypes by proposing to Sid.