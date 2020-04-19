Actor Salman Khan is dropping a new song on his YouTube channel tomorrow, April 20. Titled Pyar Karona, it’s sung by the actor himself and is about how to deal with the crisis in the times of the coronavirus pandemic. Salman took to his social media accounts to announce the song. He also released a teaser video of the song. Also Read - Iulia Vantur Can't Stop Blushing as Salman Khan Sneaks up on Her LIVE Chat, Video Goes Viral

As Salman too is living under lockdown like the rest of the citizens of the country, he curated this video at his Panvel farmhouse. The song is composed by Sajid-Wajid while the lyrics have been penned down by Salman and Hussain Dalal. The caption of Salman's tweet read, "So I'm posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It's ours! Song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it. #PyaarKaronaOutTomorrow" (sic)

In the video, Salman is seen greeting the fans with folding hands. The actor is seen looking dapper in a black shirt and a pair of basic denim. This is just another step taken by Salman to create awareness among people about COVID-19. The actor has been releasing video messages requesting his fans to maintain social distancing, stay inside their homes and follow the protocols of the lockdown. In his last video message, the actor lashed out at those who are attacking the frontline healthcare professionals and the police officials in the times when we need their assistance more than ever.

Meanwhile, the actor is residing at his Panvel Farmhouse with around 20 odd people including his sister Arpita Khan, her husband Ayush Sharma, Alvira Khan Agnihotri-Atul Agnihotri, Iulia Vantur, Saiee Manjrekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirvaan Khan, his friends among others.