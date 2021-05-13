Mumbai: Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was the film that established Aamir Khan in the Hindi film industry and launched him as a superstar. The film was released in 1988 and starred Juhi Chawla alongside Aamir Khan. It was a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Now, an old throwback video is going viral on social media where Aamir, as a part of promotions of the film, is seen stopping the auto-rickshaws on the road and asking drivers if they will stick the film posters on the back of their vehicle. Also Read - Ira Khan Opens Up About Suffering Slip Disc at 19, Says 'I Cry in Gym, Can't Get Off Chair'

In the video, he can be heard saying, "Zutshi, me, Mansoor and his sister Nuzhat, we would all get into our cars, get on the road, stop taxis and autos. We would tell them 'Stick these, our film is coming out soon'. Some would agree to it but others would not. They would ask us which film is it? Who is in it? Who is Aamir Khan? I would tell them I am Aamir Khan. We tried a lot that people would get to know about our movie."

Watch The Video Here:



In 2018, Aamir Khan revealed during a media interaction that he was paid only Rs 11,000 for his work in QSQT. He said, "After Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (first commercially hit film), though I had a successful film, did not have money to buy a car. I used to use public transport until I started getting mobbed by people who recognised me in public."

Juhi Chawala had said that she first met Aamir when he was helping her with her lines for QSQT auditions and at that point in time, she had no idea he was the hero of the film.