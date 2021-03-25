Actor R Madhavan has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor announced the news on Twitter with a ‘3 Idiots’ twist and it is hilarious. Referring to Aamir Khan being diagnosed with coronavirus, he joked that Virus has caught Rancho and Farhan and this is one place they don’t want Raju in. Taking the creative route, he tweeted, “Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well.” Also Read - No Holi Celebration, Gathering in Public Places This Year: Meghalaya Govt Issues Guidelines

Check Out The Post Here:



On Wednesday, Aamir Khan also tested positive for novel coronavirus. His spokesperson released the statement that reads, “Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

Meanwhile, Aamir and R Madhavan have joined the list of ever-growing COVID-19 cases among celebrities. In the last couple of weeks, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tara Sutaria among many others tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kanika Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and many others contracted the virus.