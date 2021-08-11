Mumbai: Coronavirus pandemic has changed several things in day-to-day life, one such thing is traveling. Who would have imagined that one day somebody might travel all alone in a flight! But seems like, Bollywood actor R Madhavan is a lucky man in this regard.Also Read - Farhan Akhtar Lashes Out At ‘Monsters’ Who Are Selling Fake COVID-19 Drugs

R Madhavan took to social media and shared a series of videos in which he showed a deserted airport and plane while he was all set to travel to Dubai. In the video, the actor can be seen sharing his ‘unique’ moment while he added that it’s sad at the same time. In another video, Madhavan can be seen roaming all alone at the airport. “Aisa laga jaise bhoot bunglow mein hu main,” Madhavan can be heard saying in one of the videos. Also Read - R Madhavan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'Virus Has Caught Farhan And Rancho This Time'

Sharing the videos, he wrote, “July 26th 2021…Amusing but sad. Praying hard for this to end soon so loved ones can be with each other … #Amerikipandit shoot in Dubai.” Also Read - R Madhavan Reacts to Baba Ka Dhaba Cheating Allegation: These Things Give People a Reason Not to do Good

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

While it is undoubtedly unique, several fans took to the comment section of R Madhavan’s post sharing their views. “At first sight for couple of secs I thought…. How much you might have paid for, to book the entire flight!! Silly me🙈….. Hopefully the pandemic ends soon,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Oh my goodness Sir 🙏💪👍 atmospheres funny and scary simultaneously.”

On the work front, R Madhavan will be next seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.