The makers of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli may face legal action against their recently released song 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' that has already been widely criticised out for having racist undertones. As per a report published in Mid-Day, the makers of the song have not sought official permission from international pop star Beyonce Knowles before using her name in the song for commercial purposes. Queen B hasn't just trademarked her name, but she has also won a long legal battle to copyright her daughter Blue Ivy's name.

As revealed by the daily, the makers of Khaali Peeli are thinking of rewriting the lyrics of the song to stay away from any legal trouble over copyright infringement issues, and the fact that the song has received a wide backlash makes it easier for them to decide in favour of changing the lyrics.

The report quoted a source close to the production house as saying, "In a pre-emptive move, the makers are now planning to rewrite the song to avoid legal repercussions. A final call will be taken this week. With the dance number being called out for racism, it will be an unwise move to take on an international star like Beyoncé, especially at a time when the Black Lives Matter movement has set the stage for equality."

The song was released on Monday after creating a lot of buzz only to draw the ire of most people on social media who thought that the song was both racist and sexist. Many people also pointed out how this was just another frivolous Bollywood number that even lacked the chemistry between its lead stars.

Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan. It’s the first film produced by popular director Ali Abbas Zafar, along with Himanshu Mehra. It’s a remake of the Telugu film Taxiwaala that released in 2018. The music in the film is composed by Vishal-Shekhar, while the lyrics are written by Raj Shekhar and Kumaar.