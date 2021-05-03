Mumbai: Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to release this month and fans just can’t wait anymore. The film has already created quite a buzz with its trailer and songs release. Now, to make the wait more exciting, the makers have released a BTS video on YouTube and it gives us a sneak peek into the final battle between Radhe (Salman Khan) and Rana (Randeep Hooda) and it will give you goosebumps. Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Sitting on a Buffalo Sings Salman's 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Song, Internet is Impressed | Watch

In the video, Salman says that his character has a tougher challenge to face as he is fighting a big, violent and inhuman person. The video then gives a glimpse of Radhe and Rana’s dreadful fight where Hooda’s evil laughter in the middle of the scene has even impressed the director Prabhudeva with his evilness and declares him a ruthless and dangerous man. What makes him sinister is when he slits the throat of his opposition. We are sure Radhe has a lot more to offer but till then watch the BTS video here. Also Read - Salman Khan Says He Looks of The Same Age As Disha Patani in Radhe | Watch Here

Watch Here:

Radhe will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will also be available on pay-per-view service, OTT platform, and all leading DTH operators.

Salman Khan’s Radhe is directed by Prabhudeva and features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab, and Randeep Hooda in important roles. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.