Mumbai: Actor Gautam Gulati has confessed that he accidentally had hit Salman Khan while filming an action scene for their film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In the film, while Salman plays the titular role, Gautam plays the role of one of the henchmen to primary antagonist Rana (Randeep Hooda). In an interview with Viral Bollywood, he said that he was very 'nervous'about shooting the fight scene with the Superstar and at one point he clipped him by accident.

He said, "Halka sa ho gaya tha ek baar (I hit him accidentally once). I was very nervous about the fight scene, honestly. I had to learn some things. As a hero, I know what I have to do; how to fight, how to attack with style. But this time I was playing a villain, so had to learn how to take punches. So once, sir got hit slightly."

He further added that Salman was taken aback and told him not to worry but Gautam immediately apologised. He continued by saying that he made sure to keep a distance between himself and whoever he was attacking in the scene.

Bigg Boss 8 winner said that being complemented by one of the biggest superstars in the country means a lot to him and Salman appreciated his work in the film on several occasions. Salman particularly admired Gautam’s decision to give Girgit a smile in certain scenes.

he film also features Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani among others. The film along with the theatrical release, the film is currently streaming on Zee5 with ZeePlex, its pay-per-view service. It also released on DTH operators – Tata Sky, Dish, D2H, and Airtel Digital TV.Helmed by Prabhdeva, the film is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.