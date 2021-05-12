Dubai: Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to release in India on May 13. Last month, the makers announced that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the film will release in theatres as per the schedule and it will also release simultaneously on the Zee pay-per-view platform, ZeePlex. As per the Bollywood Hungama report, Salman’s film will have a grand premiere in Dubai tonight (May 12) at 10:30 pm, a day ahead of its release in India. The premiere will take place in Reel Cinemas, in The Dubai Mall, Also Read - Salman Khan on Radhe Releasing on OTT: Promised Fans to Release on Eid, May 13

A source close to the development said, “Trade experts, critics, influencers etc have been called for this special screening. The organizers are looking forward to it and will make sure that all Covid-safety protocols like compulsory usage of masks, social distance etc is taken care of.” Also Read - Indian Covid-19 Variant Found in 44 Countries, Says WHO Report

Though the Indian audience will, unfortunately, need to take the digital route to watch the film, countries just like the USA, UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand will see a grand theatrical release. Also Read - IPL 2021: England Players Unlikely To Play In Rescheduled IPL, Feels Michael Atherton

The film also features Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani among others. The film along with the theatrical release will also stream on Zee5 with ZeePlex, its pay-per-view service. It will also release on DTH operators – Tata Sky, Dish, D2H, and Airtel Digital TV. The film is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.

A Zee spokesperson said in a statement, “The nation is going through an extremely challenging situation and ZEE stays committed towards taking all the necessary steps to strengthen the fight against covid-19. We sincerely hope that the support from the release of the film Radhe, will help amplify the resources to provide vital relief efforts to people affected by the pandemic. We have come to realize that holding up the release of a pre-shot film may not help us in any way but using its proceeds towards fighting the pandemic is a more suitable and pragmatic approach. Radhe’s release on ZEE5 and ZeePlex will empower us to contribute more in these extremely difficult times.”

— written by Apoorva Girdhar