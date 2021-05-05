Mumbai: The much-awaited title track of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani is finally out. In the song, Salman and Disha swag it up with their killer dance moves. The superstar is seen in his usual dapper avatar clad in all-black attire while Disha looks absolutely scintillating in a black bodysuit teamed up with ripped boyfriend jeans. Also Read - Radhe BTS Video: Salman Khan's Dreadful Fight With 'Evil' Randeep Hooda Will Give You Goosebumps

The song is crooned by Kamaal Khan and Lulia Vantur and the music is given by Sajid-Wajid. The song has already crossed over four lakh views in just a few minutes.

Watch The Song Here:

Salman Khan Says He Looks of The Same Age As Disha Patani in Radhe

Earlier today, Salman Khan teased fans with the song teaser. Taking to Instagram, he announced that the title track will be released today. He shared, “This too shall pass and god willing with all human support. Eradicate hatred. Radhe Radhe Radhe… #StaySafe (sic)”

On April 30, the makers dropped the second song, Dil De Diya, from the film. The power-packed dance track features Jacqueline Fernandez with Salman. The track is groovy and has electrifying beats.

On April 26, the makers also dropped the first song of the film, Seeti Maar.

Salman Khan’s Radhe is directed by Prabhudeva and features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab, and Randeep Hooda in important roles. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.