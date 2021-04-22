As soon as the much-anticipated trailer of Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai hit the screens, fans were quick to point out how the makers blatantly copied the famous Seeti Maar song from the movie DJ Duvvada Jagannadham that starred Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and was released in 2017. Salman Khan is seen grooving with Disha Patani on the song, looking all stylish, and energetic while also trying to match the same signature steps done by Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in their popular number. Also Read - Radhe Trailer Twitter Reaction: Fans Call Salman Khan 'Dhamakedaar' And Declare it 'Full Paisa Vasool'

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is up for a release this Eid – May 13, and features Salman in the role of a rowdy cop who has his own style of bashing the goons and making sure that the city is crime-free. Until he meets his villain – Randeep Hooda – who’s a drug lord and is adamant about ruining Mumbai. Some heavy dialogues – the kind of which are only heard in Salman Khan movies – are included in the trailer. The Prabhudeva directorial also has Salman mouthing his famous dialogue: Ek Baar Jo Maine Commitment Kar Di… as the film gives a hint of being a sequel to his 2009 hit movie. Also Read - Radhe Trailer Out: Salman Khan Basically Brings a Wanted Sequel With Randeep Hooda as Star Villain

Calling out the makers for copying Allu Arjun‘s Seeti Maar so blatantly in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, a Twitter user wrote, “The spectacular #Seetimaar song from @alluarjun and #PoojaHegde #DJMovie is having a Hindi remake in #SalmanKhan #Raadhe. Now #bollywood industry has started to copy songs as well, #greatjobClapping hands signClapping hands sign. There is nothing original remaining in this industry whatsoever (sic).” Another Twitter user wrote, “Waiting for @angry_rantman rant on #RadheYourMostWantedBhai since it copied a song #Seetimaar which is from South Industry. #RadheTrailer (sic)”. Check out a few tweets here: Also Read - Salman Khan Shares New Poster of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Ahead of Trailer

#Seetimaar song in #radhe?….south ke film ke saath gaane bhi copy karre hain😂 — NeedKane (@messagebabu) April 22, 2021

So its #SeetiMaar ‘s time to get ruined, not by the singer but by the dancer 🤦 Radhe looks like a proper commercial entertainer (good) but CGI sucks (bad)#Radhe #RadheOn13thMay #RadheYourMostWantedBhai — Nikl_PhantomBeast (@nikl_RA) April 22, 2021

The spectacular #Seetimaar song from @alluarjun and #PoojaHegde #DJMovie is having a Hindi remake in #SalmanKhan #Raadhe. Now #bollywood industry has started to copy songs as well, #greatjob👏👏. There is nothing original remaining in this industry whatsoever. — Er. Makarand Patil (@thecynophilist1) April 22, 2021

Waiting for @angry_rantman rant on #RadheYourMostWantedBhai since it copied a song #Seetimaar which is from South Industry. #RadheTrailer — Unemotional Creature 🌱 (@krish_242) April 22, 2021

The trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has received wide response on Twitter with people calling it a blockbuster already. The trailer is laced with the elements of any massy film starring Salman – action, dialogues, drama, and a lot of swag.

What are your views about the trailer?