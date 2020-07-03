Actor Akshay Kumar‘s pending release Sooryavanshi is now moving towards hitting the screens on Diwali. However, it could just not be the only big Hindi film going for a festival release in the post-pandemic period. A report in Mid-Day suggested that Salman Khan, too, is keen on having Radhe ready for a Diwali release. There’s only a 10-day shoot left to be done for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai while the post-production work is on in a full swing. Salman has got a good four-months window in his hand to do the rest of the shoot and prepare the film to hit the screens in November this year and he will reportedly do whatever possible in his capacities to make it possible. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's 83, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi to Have Theatrical Christmas And Diwali Release

A trade source close to the daily confirmed the report and mentioned that the post-production work of Radhe is underway with Ajay Devgn’s NY VFXWaala taking care of the special effects. “He is eager to return to the set and film the pending portions, which includes a song. Once he has wrapped up the shoot, the superstar will begin work on Guns of North and Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman thinks Diwali will be the perfect window for Radhe as Christmas is too far,” said the source. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Made Fun of my Dark Skin: Shantipriya Reveals How a Racist Joke by Superstar Changed Her Life Forever

If this happens, then Diwali won’t witness a two-way but a three-way clash at the Box Office. Actor Vijay starrer Master is also scheduled to release during Diwali festivities in India and will acquire a considerable number of screens, therefore, making the competition tough for theatres, and definitely hitting the business in the post-COVID era when the major motive should be to drag the audience to the theatres. Also Read - Theatres to Reopen by June 30, Not Sooryavanshi But Hollywood Biggies to Release First to Check Footfalls?

Your thoughts on this three-way clash on Diwali?