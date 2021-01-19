Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be releasing his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in theatres this Eid. The decision came after he had been requested by the Theatre Exhibitors Association from across the country for a theatrical release of his film, the rights of which are with Zee. The request came after the theatre owners and exhibitors felt that only Salman Khan film could help them recover from the financial loss that theatres had suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theatre owners and exhibitors suffered huge losses after the theatres were shut down during the lockdown period. Till now, theatres are only allowed to open with 50% occupancy. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding Guest List: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar To Be in Attendance

Accepting Theatre Exhibitors Association's request, Salman took to social media to announce Radhe's theatrical release on Eid 2021. He wrote, "Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners… It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return, I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing.. (sic)"

He has also urged everyone to take all necessary safety precautions while going to theatres to watch his film. With this development, Salman has become the first Bollywood superstar to release his film in theatres.

Theatre Exhibitors Association wrote to Salman Khan in the form of application from various states requesting him to release his film Radhe in theatres.

Helmed by Prabhudeva, the film also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab, and Randeep Hooda in important roles. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.

