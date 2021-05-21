Radhika Apte on Nude Pics And Stripping For Parched: Actor Radhika Apte is all bold and fabulous both on and off the screen. But, sometimes when things go out of your control and you are not ready for it, it leaves a lasting impression in life. In 2014, a few clips featuring Radhika were ‘leaked’ and went viral on the internet. The photos and videos showed the woman naked in the clip. It was a part of a film titled Clean Shaven that featured Radhika Apte. However, years later, while breaking the silence on the same controversy, Radhika has mentioned that it wasn’t her in those pictures and clips. Also Read - It's Terrifying And Sad: Radhike Apte on Scrutiny of OTT Platforms

The actor featured on the cover of Grazia magazine and an interview with the glossy, she said that the incident affected her a lot after she trolled badly and she remembered not stepping out of the house for days later. Radhika said what affected her more was how people who knew her could recognise her in the clip.

She was quoted as saying, "When a nude clip of mine leaked, while I was filming Clean Shaven, I was trolled badly, and it did affect me. I couldn't step out of the house for four days, not because of what the media was saying but because my driver, watchman, and my stylist's driver recognised me from the images."

Radhika went on to say that anyone looking at those photos could tell that it was not her in those photos. She said when something like this happens, all you can do is to wait for it to get over and ignore it until then. She said, “The controversial photographs were bare-skinned selfies, and anyone with a sane eye would have guessed it wasn’t me. I don’t think there is anything one can do, or one should do, but ignore it. Anything else is a waste of your time.”

The actor featured in a movie titled Parched that also starred Tannishtha Chatterjee, Adil Hussain, and Surveen Chawla among others. The actor stripped for the movie in a scene. Relating it to the controversy, Radhika said, “So, when I stripped for Parched, I realised: ‘There’s nothing left for me to hide’.”

The actor has built an international presence for herself by working in the movies like A Call to Spy, and The Wedding Guest among others. The actor was nominated at the International Emmy Awards for her appearance in the Netflix anthology series Lust Stories. She was nominated in the category of Best Actress in a Drama Series.