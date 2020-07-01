The nepotism debate currently surrounding around the star kids in Bollywood is being spoken about by many celebrities and many spoke about their share of struggles. Now, the Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan opened up on the issue and revealed that she has lost films and how she bagged the ones she got. In an interview with Bollywood Life, she says that the job is to ask for auditions and asking producers to let her audition and that is how she got the roles. She further states that one needs to stop cribbing and start working on themselves. She says that the issue needs to be addressed and it has been addressed. She further asks to not put all energy into it and start working out on yourself. Also Read - Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar's Controversial Chat Show to go Off Air Post Nepotism Row?

She was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal, "Your job is to just ask for the audition, that is it. I literally went to the producers and asked them to let me audition. And that's how I got roles, that's how I got Pataakha, that's how I got Angrezi (Angrezi Medium). I literally went and said, 'Can I audition?' That is the most outsiders can do. You need to stop cribbing and start working on yourself. There's a situation, accept it and move on. Will it change? I don't know. In the meantime though, can we just utilise this time by not complaining and working on ourselves. The issues has been put out, yes. I'm not denying it, let's not run away from it. I'm not saying to not address the issue, it has been addressed. Everybody is aware, All I'm saying is to not put all your energies into it, but rather, work on yourself."

View this post on Instagram Ude jab jab zulfe meri😎 A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on Jun 23, 2020 at 8:30am PDT

Speaking about the time when she did not had films under her kitty, she said that she indulged herself into martial-art training, which helped her when she bagged Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota because the film began suddenly and there was not much time. “Mard was shelved was for like one-and-a-half years so what could I do? I didn’t have anything on my plate during that time, then I didn’t crib during that time. Instead, and I sat and worked on myself. I told myself, ‘Yaar. Radhika, after this, you’re not going to get time later, so how much you can learn now, learn. So I learned different crafts. I started painting, I started watching films that I hadn’t watched before, I continued with my martial arts training, which helped me in the film because the film had suddenly begun and there was not much time then, so thankfully I got time to practice my martial arts. I learned so many things; it’s about how you see it, what you became a person”, she added.

View this post on Instagram Hey there! A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on Jun 22, 2020 at 7:46am PDT



Revealing that she lost major films but it was not the fault of anybody. She stated that she auditioned for Dharma but it was the worst audition because she was scared. She also revealed that she auditioned for Student of the Year but got a fever and gave the worst audition. She said, “I did audition for Dharma. I gave them the worst audition of myself because I was so scared. I auditioned for Student of the Year, but I had got a fever and performed and I gave the worst audition of my life. So, I won’t blame a Dharma for not casting me. It was my call, I got an opportunity, but I didn’t perform and tagged myself out.”

“We should all just work on the craft and plan to take the industry to the next level. There’s no point of in-fighting. Just take things to the next level and that’s what my aim is. Just focus on your work and our industry should keep rising”, she concluded.

View this post on Instagram 🧩 A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on Jun 13, 2020 at 6:19am PDT



Many celebrities such as Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey has been the target of the target. While many deactivated their Twitter account, many turned-off their comment section on Instagram.