Celebrated poet and lyricist Rahat Indori passed away from cardiac arrest at the age 70 after testing positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to the Sri Aurobindo hospital on Sunday in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He suffered from two heart attacks and could not be saved, as said by Dr Bhandari, Aurobindo hospital. The doctor also revealed that he had 60% pneumonia.

Earlier today, the lyricist shared the news of testing positive for coronavirus and tweeted, "My corona test was done yesterday after the onset of symptoms of Covid-19, the report of which has come positive. Pray that I should beat this disease as soon as possible. There is another request, do not call me or people at home. You will continue to get news regarding my health on Twitter and Facebook."

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh paid his condolence and penned few words for the lyrist.

…राह के पत्थर से बढ़ कर कुछ नहीं हैं मंज़िलें

रास्ते आवाज़ देते हैं सफ़र जारी रखो

एक ही नदी के हैं ये दो किनारे दोस्तों

दोस्ताना ज़िंदगी से मौत से यारी रखो राहत जी आप यूँ हमें छोड़ कर जाएंगे, सोचा न था। आप जिस दुनिया में भी हों, महफूज़ रहें, सफर जारी रहे। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 11, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also mourned his death with a couplet.

“अब ना मैं हूँ ना बाक़ी हैं ज़माने मेरे,

फिर भी मशहूर हैं शहरों में फ़साने मेरे…” अलविदा, राहत इंदौरी साहब। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 11, 2020



He is known for famous songs such as Neend Churai Meri for the film Ishq, M Bole To for Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Dil Ko Hazar Bar for Murder. His poem titled ‘Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi’ became viral on several social media sites and even became a part of viral memes. He even authored many books during his lifetime.