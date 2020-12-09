Actor Rahul Roy is back home after being discharged from the hospital following a brain stroke on November 26 in Kargil where he was shooting for his next film. The actor’s director friend, Nitin Kumar Gupta, who was also bearing the expenses of his treatment at the hospital, now talked about Rahul’s recovery and how he is maintaining positive spirits. Also Read - Rahul Roy Shares Pictures, Videos From Hospital, Says ‘I am Recovering, Will Be Back Soon’

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Nitin said that he met Rahul on Monday and found him feeling better. He said that even though he didn't talk a lot, he joked and made others feel good about his health. The director said that he came back home on Tuesday with his sister Pia. "I was the one who did most of the talking. He was joking about resuming the shoot. The doctors were ready to release him on Monday, but the paperwork took time. His sister took him home the following day," said Nitin.

The director mentioned that Rahul is taking speech therapy that will continue for some time because he has trouble speaking certain words. The actor will require a stent to prevent future attacks but the family wants him to recover better before that happens.

Interestingly, in his next film, Rahul plays a character who has suffered a stroke and witnessed a murder. The film titled Stroke is directed by Nitin who said that he wants his friend to be confident enough to face the camera and not think that the directors will not work with him now. The duo is awaiting the release of their film Sayonee which hits the screens on December 18.

“This will be his first release after the stroke and while other producers might be hesitant to work with him for a while, I plan to launch my next with him in February. It’s a murder mystery titled Stroke. Coincidentally, the film’s protagonist, played by Rahul, witnesses a murder but is unable to name the murderer because he has suffered a stroke. We are mixing reality with fiction,” he said.

We wish Rahul a speedy recovery!