Actor Rahul Roy is out of danger and is recovering well at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a brain stroke. The producer-director of his upcoming film LAC, Nitin Kumar Gupta, who's bearing the expenses of his treatment spoke about his health and how Rahul suffered a microinfarct and was immediately flown to Mumbai for the treatment.

In his latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, Nitin, who says he's a doctor himself, mentioned that Rahul had finished his shooting in Kargil on November 23 but he stayed back to enjoy the weather, however, on Thursday, he showed an unusual behaviour. Nitin said that when he went to meet him in his hotel suite, he realised that the actor was unable to make 'cohesive sentences' and had a problem with speech. "Being a doctor myself, I suspected aphasia, which affects speech, and immediately took him to a local hospital for a CT scan. The doctors there didn't say anything but I referred the reports to some doctor friends and one of them suggested it might be a mini stroke which does not get caught in a CT Scan and recommended that we fly him to Mumbai for further treatment," he explained.

Nitin added that they first called for a helicopter with the help of the District Magistrate and flown Rahul to Srinagar after which he was taken to Mumbai and the doctors confirmed that he had suffered a Cerebrovascular Accident (CVA) or thrombus in the Middle Cerebral Artery (MCA) that led to aphasia.

Rahul is stable now and is talking properly. He has been kept under observation for the next 10 days, however, he will start walking around in the next two days, informed Nitin, adding that he’s paying for the actor’s treatment. “I’ve been paying for his medical expenses because of our friendship. We have done many films together, the most recent being The Walk, which we shot in July-August. I know as soon as Rahul recovers, he’ll want to pay the money back,” he said.

We wish Rahul a speedy recovery!