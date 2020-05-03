Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu is spending quality time with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The Rang De Basanti actor never misses to capture her adorable antics. Taking to Instagram, she shared a delightful picture of Kunal raising Inaaya up in the air as she smiles with happiness. In the photo, they go up in the terrace during the lockdown phase and have a bit of fun together. The father-daughter duo looks cute like never before. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Picture of Saif Ali Khan Giving Haircut to Taimur Ali Khan And it is The Best Thing on The Internet Today!

While Kunal can be seen clad in a sleeveless black shirt, Inaaya is dressed in white t-shirt and cute little pink pants. The photo will definitely bring smile on your face and wipe-off your quarantine blues.

Sharing the picture, she gives a twist and captioned it, "How to raise a happy child – @khemster2." (sic)

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier, Soha uploaded a picture of Inaaya where she can be seen arranging her books. In the photo, she stocks up her books on the window pane and it is a delightful treat for her fans. She captioned it, “Booked for the week! #lockdown #stoppedcountingthedays #storytime.” (sic)

While staying home, Soha is making most of her time and spends it with daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal. Both Soha and Kunal are dotting parents to a little munchkin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who has been paparazzi’s favourite celebrity kid since her birth. Soha and Kunal always keep fans updated about Inaaya’s adorable activities and keep flooding the Internet with her cute pictures.

Ten years after their movie, 99, hit the cinema screens, power jodi Soha and Kunal will be seen slaying together on the silver screen. Too happy to contain her excitement, the couple had shared the news with fans who were set on a frenzy instantly.