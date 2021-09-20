Mumbai: Businessman Raj Kundra has been granted bail in the pornographic film’s case by the Magistrate court. On Saturday, the 46-year-old businessman filed a bail plea before the court, claiming there was not a single evidence against him in the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Mumbai police crime branch and is being a ‘scapegoat’ in the case.Also Read - Sherlyn Chopra Reacts to Shilpa Shetty's Statement on Raj Kundra Case: Didi Yeda Bankar Peda Kha Rahi Hai

Recently, the Mumbai crime branch, which is probing the case, filed a supplementary charge sheet against Kundra and three others in the case pertaining to the alleged creation of pornographic and publishing them through some apps.

Kundra, whose earlier bail applications were rejected, has contended that since the Mumbai Police has already filed a charge sheet, it is clear that the probe against him is over and he is now entitled to bail. Through his lawyer Prashant Patil, Kundra pointed out that after the first charge sheet was filed against 9 other accused, 8 were enlarged on bail and sought bail on grounds of parity with them. Among other things, he has said that he was associated with a company that owns the apps, HotShot and Bollyfame for only 10 months, and the Covid-19 pandemic situation which exposes him to health hazards.

Recently, actor Shilpa Shetty has informed the Mumbai Police that she remained too tied up in her work to know the porn apps or other activities of her husband Raj Kundra – who is under custody in the pornography racket case. Shilpa further stated that Kundra had launched Viaan Industries Ltd around April 2015 and she was on the board till July 2020 when she quit owing to personal reasons, as stated in the charge sheet filed by the police on Wednesday against Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe.

According to the police probe, Kundra allegedly used his company’s Mumbai offices to manage the daily operations of the sleaze content racket and upload it through the HotShots and Bollyfame apps for paid viewers. The nearly 1,500-page charge sheet also contains details of the investigations and the evidence collected against the 11 accused arrested to date, plus two others wanted accused in the same case, Kundra’s brother-in-law Sandeep Bakshi and Yash Thakur – to show how the entire paid sleaze content racket was being run. The police during its raid on Kundra’s homes on July 23 and the Viaan offices in Andheri on July 24, had seized incriminating documents, laptops, portable hard disks, and also recovered a laptop from Thorpe.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for allegedly making pornographic content and sharing it on applications and has spent two months in judicial custody.

With inputs from IANS!