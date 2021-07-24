Raj Kundra Porn Case: In a big development in the case, Gandii Baat actor Gehana Vasisth’s involvement with the HotHit app has been revealed. She was also arrested in a similar case in February this year. She is out on bail currently. Now, the explosive WhatsApp conversations between Umesh Kamat and Yash Thakur have surfaced and it talks about Gehana’s arrest and how she might divulge names of the people involved if she is held in police custody for a long time. They also talk about securing lawyers to ensure that Gehana is out on bail, as soon as possible. During the conversation, Yash also expresses his reservations about Gehana’s arrest in the porn case.Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Comes Under Police Scanner After Resigning From Viaan Industries

Yash wrote, “Lekin Mera doubt abhi bhi wohi hai. Tum Pata karo. Jab Gehana Ke pas Neufliks ke koi project the ne nahi to wo hothit app kee casting ke liye jo ladkiyo ko police ne trap set kiya tha..unko Gehana kyon reply kar rahee thee. Ya to wo Hothit app se linked hai. Kuch issue hai.” Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Finally Breaks Silence in Raj Kundra Porn Films Case, Talks About Hotshots App

Umesh Kamat replies, “Haan… Rohit ne mujhe bola wo HotHit Ka Kr Rahi Thi.” Also Read - ‘This Too Shall Pass My Darling’: Shamita Shetty Supports Shilpa Shetty After Raj Kundra’s Arrest

Check Full WhatsApp Conversation Here:

Following Raj Kundra’s arrest, Gehana issued a video and said that the videos in question are not porn but are ‘erotica videos’. She further requested people to watch the videos and then decide. She also said that people should not mix erotica content with porn. In the video, she can be heard saying, “I learned about Raj Kundra’s arrest and I would like to clarify that no one is making porn. The videos in question are just normal erotica videos, very similar to Ekta Kapoor’s Gandii Baat, among many such films. In these films, the boldness factor is shown quite less. It is easy to say that these many and such videos have been found. I would request to you to first watch those videos and don’t come to a judgment that it is ‘porn’ without watching them. Not even a single videos come under the category of pornography. I am sure that people are sensible to understand the difference between porn and erotica.”

“You cannot judge by the cover of the video and can’t accuse someone of making the porn just because erotica videos have been in a house or in anybody’s laptop. Please watch the videos and then decide. I have full faith in Mumbai Police and they will not let the wrong happen. Please don’t show these things in the wrong way and please show the truth. And none of the videos are porn, but just normal bold videos which are being made by many directors and producers for years. A few handfuls of people are being targeted. Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and I are being targeted. Please don’t mix erotica with porn”, she added.

Earlier, Gehana’s publicist issued a statement on the case after Raj Kundra’s arrest that read, “The law will take its course. We have full faith in the Mumbai police, but they should not mix up porn with erotica or bold content. We have always said that the Mumbai police is the best force in the world. The courts will eventually decide during the trial as to who are the real culprits and which of the arrested accused were merely used, by others (sic).”

The statement further read, “We don’t want to comment anymore, as Gehana is on bail in the same cases and she does not want to prejudice or impair her right to her personal defence. However, police should investigate fully as there are many more skeletons in the cupboards of the rich and famous (sic).”

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 in connection with the production and distribution of pornographic content and was sent to police custody will July 23. His custody is further extended till July 27.