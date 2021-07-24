Raj Kundra Porn Case: Actor Gehana Vasisth, who has maintained her stance that the videos on the HotShot app are erotic and not pornography has now come out in support of Shilpa Shetty Kundra. As per the latest reports, Shilpa had issued a statement before Mumbai Police and claimed that Raj Kundra’s company’s app did not have pornographic content. She further said that all the content was bold and erotic in nature. She further alleged that his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi was the one involved with the app’s functioning.Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: Explosive WhatsApp Chats Between Yash Thakur-Umesh Kamat Hint At Gehana Vasisth Link With HotHit App

Speaking with ETimes, Gehana reacted to Shilpa’s statement and defended her. She was quoted as saying, “Shilpa is correct. The Hotshots app never had any content that could be classified as pornography. How can someone be associated with something that just does not exist. I believe Shilpa is correct when she’s saying that she didn’t know anything about the Hotshots app, this is based on my personal knowledge. As far as I know, Hotshots has never made any porn film, ever. Those were bold films, erotic films, hot films, but none of them were porn films.” Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Comes Under Police Scanner After Resigning From Viaan Industries

Following Raj Kundra’s arrest, Gehana issued a video and said that the videos in question are not porn but are ‘erotica videos’. She further requested people to watch the videos and then decide. She also said that people should not mix erotica content with porn. She was also arrested in a similar case in February this year. She is out on bail currently. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Finally Breaks Silence in Raj Kundra Porn Films Case, Talks About Hotshots App

Earlier, Gehana’s publicist issued a statement on the case after Raj Kundra’s arrest that read, “The law will take its course. We have full faith in the Mumbai police, but they should not mix up porn with erotica or bold content. We have always said that the Mumbai police is the best force in the world. The courts will eventually decide during the trial as to who are the real culprits and which of the arrested accused were merely used, by others (sic).”

The statement further read, “We don’t want to comment anymore, as Gehana is on bail in the same cases and she does not want to prejudice or impair her right to her personal defence. However, police should investigate fully as there are many more skeletons in the cupboards of the rich and famous (sic).”

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 in connection with the production and distribution of pornographic content and was sent to police custody will July 23. His custody is further extended till July 27.